ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s workforce development program called Job Training Albuquerque is seeing success. According to a news release, the program has helped train 285 employees at 102 organizations.

The program offers free job skills courses for coding, accounting, project management and commercial driver’s license training. Employers who participate, agree to add one new job within two years.

The program has also helped employers add 184 jobs in Albuquerque, and added nearly $8.5 million in annual wage-earning power, according to the same release. JTA is accepting applications for a variety of training. A full list of courses and how to apply can be found at https://jobtrainingabq.org/.