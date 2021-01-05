Albuquerque’s infamous ‘pig house’ to be demolished

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s one of Albuquerque’s most notorious problem properties and a huge headache for neighbors and city officials who have tried over and over to get it cleaned up, for more than two decades. Now it looks like the saga of the home known as the ‘pig house’ may finally be coming to an end. At long last, a problem property in southeast albuqueruqe is about to be demolished.

The mess over the years at the home on Mesilla near Lousiana and Copper has been the subject of Larry Barker investigations. Eventually, the city got a permanent injunction so they could clean up the property themselves when it got really bad. The mess kept cropping back up and the city says it exhausted all possible efforts to get the owner to clean up his act or accept help with mental health issues.

In August, city council voted to condemn the property which the owner appealed creating yet another hurdle for city planners. Monday, neighbors once again urged city council to tear the house down but one neighbor spoke on the owner’s behalf: “Should not have his property demolished especially during the time of COVID when he probably most likely has severe mental disabilities,” said the neighbor.

Council Pat Davis suggested it’s still worth exploring the mental health question. “The district court has a new behavioral health court system with the public defender’s office, that I think would be excellent for this,” Davis said.

Ultimately, city council voted to move ahead with the demolition. The planning department says they will start soliciting bids for the demolition within the next few days and expect work to begin by the end of the month.

Larry Barker’s 2015 investigation on the infamous “pig house”

