ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman who oversaw the city’s response to homelessness under the Keller administration is retiring. Carol Pierce will step down as the Health, Housing, and Homelessness Director at the end of the year.

She became the Family and Community Services Director in 2018 before the departments split with Youth and Family Services earlier this year. Pierce was a key figure in converting the old Gibson Hospital into the Gateway Center for the Homeless, which is still in the works, and she is credited with turning the Westside Emergency Housing Center into a year-round shelter.