ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s sprawling greenhouse complex up in the Heights produces plants and flowers for parks and other city facilities. Now, they want the public to get more acquainted with it.

The City of Albuquerque Greenhouse provides thousands of flowers and plants used to beautify the landscape. Three greenhouses sit on nearly five acres of land on the corner of Arroyo Del Oso Park by Wyoming and Spain. They were built around 1977 and grow plants year-round.

Dan Humbles oversees the greenhouse and said it’s a resourceful way to spend less money on plants for the city.

“We seed the plants. We buy plants. We harvest plants and seed from our parks and areas where we’ve already planted,” said City of Albuquerque Greenhouse Horticulturalist Dan Humbles.

The greenhouse grows outdoor plants used in more than 16 city parks including the Xeriscape Garden and Oxnard Park. They provide flowers you see in the plaza in Old Town and at Civic Plaza. City officials said, this year, they will be planting poinsettias for the first time in the Old Town Plaza in time for Christmas.

They’ve been growing them for the last three years. When you’re flying out on your vacation, you pass by more than 380 planters at the Sunport showing off the work of the greenhouse. Humbles said, this year, they introduced a beehive to their location.

“It’s nice to show them the whole package. You know, you have the plants. You have the seeds and what do they benefit? Well, here are the pollinators,” explained Humbles.

Right now, the greenhouse produces more than 25,000 plants and flowers per year with the help of volunteers.

“You know when I first got here all three greenhouses were empty. There was maybe 15-20 plants. To come from that to where we are today, I’m really grateful for that,” said Humbles.

The greenhouse is open to the public and offers free tours. For more information on volunteer opportunities, you can check out this link.