ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gateway Center is one step closer to becoming a hub for community services in Albuquerque. The city has announced that a few organizations providing mental health and educational resources have just moved in.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) has moved its office to the third floor of the Gateway Center. The group offers peer support groups for people going through mental health issues.

“NAMI Albuquerque is extremely excited to be in the Gateway working with the City of Albuquerque and all the other community partners,” David Burke, the NAMI board president, said in a press release. “We will be able to provide more critical services to those individuals and family members who suffer from mental health issues.”

Another group, Vizionz-Sankofa’s, is also located nearby and will offer services to people at the Gateway Center. The group focuses on helping ” African American youth and young adults in becoming stewards of their lives due to socio-economic situations beyond their control,” according to their website. The city says the group will offer financial literacy services to individuals in the area.

These providers are just a few of the tenants the city hopes to attract to the Gateway Center. The goal is to make the site a “hub” for services.

“We continue to attract the type of tenants we want to provide solid system of care” Gateway Center Operations Manager Doug Chaplin said in a press release. “Organizations want to be part of the vision of this health hub, and we’ll continue to work to make the best use of space.”

Construction at the Gateway Center isn’t quite complete. And although the process had some issues and setbacks, the city says they’re eager to welcome clients and help improve housing stability in Albuquerque.