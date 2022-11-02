ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s back by popular demand! Food Truck Fridays will be around a little longer.
Food Truck Fridays will continue for a few more weeks in downtown Albuquerque. It was scheduled to only run through the end of October, but the city said it will be extended for select Fridays in November and December.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the upcoming Friday at Civic Plaza.