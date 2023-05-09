ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque residents can forget those long drives to Las Cruces or out of state for some Louisiana fried chicken. Raising Cane’s has opened their first location in the Albuquerque area, located at Montgomery and San Mateo.

Before this opening, the closest chain was more than three hours away in Las Cruces, with Amarillo, TX the next closest at over four hours. The company hosted an opening ceremony Tuesday morning that included giving away free ‘Cane’s’ for a year for 20 customers.

“We’ve been trying to get in Albuquerque for a very long time now,” said Brett, Store Manager. “This store has been two years in the making. Really, we’re just trying to bring our culture and bring a part of Raising Cane’s in Albuquerque.”

The fast food chain will include two drive-through lanes and will be open from 9:00 a.m. to midnight seven days a week. A second location is set to open later this spring, while a third location in Rio Rancho is planned to open around this time next year.