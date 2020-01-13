Albuquerque’s first aquifer storage well now operating

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s first aquifer storage well is now operating.

The Water Utility Authority began putting excess water into an underground well for later use. It’s being placed at the drinking water treatment plant near I-25 and Montgomery.

Officials say the extra water is coming from the San Juan Chama drinking water project, giving the city an emergency plan.

“It’s basically going into what I like to call our savings account. We are putting drinking water into the ground where we’ll store it and keep it into that savings account until we need it on a future date,” said Diane Agnew with the Water Utility Authority.

The well can store up to 50,000-acre-feet which is a little more than a year’s worth of water for Albuquerque. The project cost more than $1 million.