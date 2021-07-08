Albuquerque’s Fast Track to Housing program shows success

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 400 people in 100 households have taken advantage of an affordable, permanent housing program in Albuquerque. The city’s Fast Track to Housing program was launched in December 2020.

It provides resources at temporary shelters and city-run wellness hotels to help people experiencing homelessness find a stable place to live. City officials report that to date, roughly 144 people in 36 households have already signed a lease on a place to live.

According to a press release from the City of Albuquerque, the program was also created to provide learning in preparation for the Gateway Centers. The program offers services on-site at one of the wellness hotels and a temporary shelter set up during the COVID pandemic has provided non-congregate shelter to individuals experiencing homelessness.

The City states that due to an unprecedented need for housing for families with children, the wellness hotel and housing program will be extended for another year. In collaboration with several partners on the program, on-site support is offered including the administration of housing vouchers and case navigators aid in the assembly of documents to help connect people to services.

According to the City, three wellness hotels were established to provide safety to those without homes during the pandemic, and vaccination clinics were provided at all sites. In addition to the Fast Track Housing program, an estimated additional 47 households from the wellness hotels have also transitioned to housing or have been reunited with family.