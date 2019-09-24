Albuquerque’s Clean and Green Retail Ordinance takes effect in January

Say goodbye to plastic bags and start using reusable ones instead as the Clean and Green Retail Ordinance will take effect on January 1, 2020.

This ordinance curbs the distribution of single-use plastic bags by banning them from the point of sale. Plastic bags cannot be recycled in your blue cart but can be recycled in cardboard receptacles which are located at many retail stores.

Compliant bags will be provided to customers at retailers at the point of sale. Reusable bags may be purchased at local grocery and discount stores.

For additional information on the City of Albuquerque’s Clean and Green Retail Ordinance, click here.