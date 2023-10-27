ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Chief Financial Officer, Sanjay Bhakta, will retire at the end of the year, Mayor Tim Keller announced on Friday.

Bhakta has served as CFO since the start of the administration, having been appointed by Keller in December of 2017. “Together, we’ve been able to put Albuquerque families first and make responsible investments where they are most needed. I’m thankful for the hardworking team that continues to manage taxpayer money in a responsible and transparent manner. It has been a privilege to serve the City,” said Bhakta.

Prior to joining the city, Bhakta worked for the New Mexico state government for 13 years, serving in various capacities.

“Sanjay has been a reliable and powerful presence leading our city since the beginning. He’s shared his expertise and been a creative problem solver through some of our city’s most difficult times. With his leadership and extraordinary ability to hire the best talent, we’ve been able to protect jobs for Albuquerque families and make historic investments to help address some of our toughest challenges,” said Keller.