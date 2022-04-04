ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is continuing with its speed enforcement program, and the next step at Monday’s city council meeting. They are looking to adjust their plan and start rolling out the punishment for those breaking the law.

The city has been monitoring the number of speeders along specifics roads and will now be issuing tickets to those who continue to fly down the roads following the evaluation of a number at Monday’s meeting.

Back in October, the city passed a new ordinance that would bring speed trap cameras to Albuquerque similar to the ones in Rio Rancho.

Since the legislation was signed, five cameras have been placed throughout the city. A mix of permanent fixtures like the camera on Montgomery near Eubank and mobile ones like the one on Juan Tabo and Indian school.

Since they went up, the city has been collecting data on drivers and now knows who the main speeders are. If the reckless drivers keep this up, they will be slapped with tickets. “We’re not looking to make money off of this. We’re looking to change the culture and make everyone safer,” said City Councilor Brooke Bassan.

The council will decide how the cameras are doing and how to cover the costs of them. They will determine when the tickets flow which they expect to be by the end of the month. Now those do receive a ticket will either have to pay $100 or serve community service.