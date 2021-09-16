Albuquerque’s annual clean up event cleans up before Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police added two new offenders to this week's Most Wanted list. Forty-year-old Felix Heras Jr. has a warrant out for violating probation. Police say he was originally arrested for assault, arson, and property damage.

APD is also looking for 23-year-old Contrale Welch. Police say he has a warrant out for his arrest for car theft. The public is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP if either of them is seen.