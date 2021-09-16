Albuquerque’s annual clean up event cleans up before Balloon Fiesta

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the Balloon Fiesta coming, means a whole lot of people visiting. Matt Whelan from the city of Albuquerque spoke about the Company’s Comin’ event on Sept. 25. It’s the city’s fall neighborhood cleanup initiative. It begins at 9 a.m. and Albuquerque residents are encouraged to clean up their neighborhoods and Balloon Fiesta Park. For more information, visit the city’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES