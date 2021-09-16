ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the Balloon Fiesta coming, means a whole lot of people visiting. Matt Whelan from the city of Albuquerque spoke about the Company’s Comin’ event on Sept. 25. It’s the city’s fall neighborhood cleanup initiative. It begins at 9 a.m. and Albuquerque residents are encouraged to clean up their neighborhoods and Balloon Fiesta Park. For more information, visit the city’s website.
Albuquerque’s annual clean up event cleans up before Balloon Fiesta
by: Anna PadillaPosted: / Updated: