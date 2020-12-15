Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare shelter full, emergency fosters needed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you have room in your home and some time on your hands, the city is asking that you consider fostering a pet. Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare says it is full and is looking for people who are willing to take in a pet for anywhere from two weeks to a couple of months. Animal Welfare provides supplies including food and medications, all they need you to provide is a loving welcoming home.

“Our goal is really to give these animals their holiday wish and get them to a home during the holidays even if it’s just for a short period of time,” said Animal Welfare Department Director Carolyn Ortega. The animals being fostered have been in the shelter for more than 30 days, have special needs, or behavior issues including stress from being in a shelter.

To foster, visit oneabqvolunteers.com/need/detail/. For any additional questions, AWD says an email can be sent to AWDFoster@cabq.gov.

