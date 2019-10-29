Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Dept. wins national award

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department is receiving national recognition for turning the department around.

The department is now the reigning National Animal Care and Control Associations Agency of the Year. Leaders believe their work to hire more officers and close out a 2,000 call backlog helped earn them the award.

They say they still have one more important goal.

“To have a full-time investigator with AWD. Their primary responsibility would just be focusing on animal cruelty investigations and dog bite incidents,” Animal Welfare Chief of Field Operations Adam Ricci said.

Ricci says in addition to creating that position, they’ve been working closely with Albuquerque Police Department and Albuquerque Fire Rescue to keep the public and animals safer.