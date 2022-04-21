ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is celebrating 316 years as a city and there will be a big party hosted by the Department of Arts & Culture. The free event will take place on April 23 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the historic Old Town Plaza. Attendees will be able to experience local entertainment, shopping, food, and drinks.

The gazebo will feature traditional Mariachi, Folklorico dancing, and Brazilian artists. There will also be many Old Town restaurants and shops offering specials throughout the event. At 2:45 p.m. the ancestors of the Founders will meet at the Don Francisco Cuervo y Valdes statue at the corner of Romero St. and Charlevoix St. to present the procession of the banners. They are looking for volunteers to carry the banners, you can contact alfredo_fernandez@cox.net for more information.

Free shuttles will be provided by Airport Parking and free parking will be on the corner of 18th St. and Bellamah Ave. For more information on the event, visit https://www.cabq.gov/artsculture/special-events-festivals/albuquerques-birthday-celebration.