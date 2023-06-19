ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is looking at a big push toward fixing up softball and Little League fields over the next decade.

Right now, the city is wrapping up a $15 million project at Los Altos Park, one of the most heavily used parks in Albuquerque. Once complete, the city hopes to host regional tournaments.

Renovation projects like this could be coming to more of Albuquerque’s baseball and softball fields in the future thanks to the city’s 2023 General Obligation Bond, which sits at $200 million.

Mark Motsko is the city’s Capital Implementation Program Official. He explained, “That is the biggest in the history of the city, so usually, it’s about 160 to 180 million dollars, but because of our increased property taxes, we are able to get property tax coming in as the city grows. We’re able to package a bigger bond proposal for the voters.”

If approved by voters, nearly $5 million would go towards rehabilitating Little League fields across the city.

“We’ll have the election in November. Hopefully, the voters will approve the city to use all these bonds and then we’ll actually be spending the first set of money by 2024,” Motsko said.

According to documents, it looks like the city is planning to ask voters for at least $8 million over the next decade to rehabilitate softball fields throughout Albuquerque, with a focus on Bullhead Park. Upgrades could also include fencing, lighting, shade structures, and improved stands.

Also on the ballot as part of the bond: $1 million toward the Ken Sanchez Indoor Sports Complex. The facility would host events like basketball, volleyball, and wrestling tournaments. No word yet on when that will be built or how much it will cost.