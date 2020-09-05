Albuquerque zoo train moving to Botanic Garden, Heritage Farm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The train is one of the most popular family attractions at the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo. Now the city says that the train is departing the zoo for good for another corner of the BioPark.

The change comes after years of maintenance-related issues and uncertainty about the train’s future inside the zoo amid new exhibit construction. The city says its latest plans for future revamped exhibits are in part forcing the change in train service.

“We need to make room here at the BioPark for the Australia project and the new Asia project,” said Brandon Gibson, deputy director for the city of Albuquerque’s Cultural Services Department. “This cottonwood grove (on the northside of the zoo) is going to become the future home for the zoo’s new Asia exhibit, we’re going to have great space for our tigers, siamangs, orangutans, snow leopards.”

Two train lines currently exist across the four BioPark properties. The first train line runs around the inside of the zoo while the second line extends from a cottonwood grove inside the zoo to Tingley Beach, the Aquarium-Botanic Garden property.

Contractors are already working to remove train tracks from inside the zoo property. Soon, they’ll be work removing the tracks alongside the Paseo del Bosque bike path and Tingley Drive. In place of the train, the city says it will work a new pathway around the zoo and rework the path along Tingley Drive to the Aquarium and Botanic Garden for a new electric transportation system.

“We’re going to have an electric, wheeled tram that is going to be able to connect guests here from the zoo to the botanic gardens, aquarium, Heritage Farm, Bugarium, Tingley Beach and vice versa,” Gibson said. “It’s going to be a great connector.”

So, what will happen to the zoo train? While it won’t be in the zoo anymore, the city isn’t scrapping the equipment.

“We’re keeping that train,” Gibson said. “The train here at the BioPark has brought so many memories to so many families here in New Mexico.”

The city says its planning to move the old zoo train and all of its track to the Botanic Garden and the attached Heritage Farm as part of planned renovations to the area. The city says it’s planning on building a new, longer track around the Botanic Garden and Heritage Farm which families will be able to ride.

“The nostalgia is going to stay, it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Gibson said. “It’s going to be a joy to be riding the train around, especially the new elements of the Heritage Farm that we’re adding.”

Both the electric tram-shuttle and the revamped Botanic Garden-Heritage Farm train are expected to up and running in summer 2021. The city is expecting to begin construction on the projects around November 2020. All of the projects are being paid for with the voter-approved BioPark tax, which is 1/8 of one-cent gross receipts tax on purchases made in Albuquerque.

Latest News