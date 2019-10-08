Albuquerque World War II veteran receives more than 1,500 cards for 101st birthday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local family is thankful for the outpouring of support when it comes to their father’s big birthday. A couple of weeks ago, KRQE News 13 shared the story of World War II veteran Prospero Montoya.

Montoya turned 101 on Sept. 27. Earlier that week, his family wanted to get people to send 101 birthday cards to surprise him with, but the community went above and beyond that.

His son, Hubert Montoya, says people from all over the country answered their request, sending in more than 1,500 birthday cards. He says Holy Ghost Catholic School even brought 220 handwritten cards for Prospero.

The Montoya family says they are thankful and surprised by the support. They are working on reading every single card.