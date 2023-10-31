ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s Animal Welfare Department has finished a “spay and neuter blitz” with the goal of reducing an overpopulation of pets. In the span of just three days, the city spayed and neutered 200 animals.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide support to help reduce the pet overpopulation problem in Albuquerque and provide positive outcomes for these pets,” Susan Ellis, the deputy director of the Animal Welfare Department, said in a press release. “You can be an important part of the solution by spaying/neutering your pet. In doing so, you will help your pet to live a happier, healthier, and longer life!”

This is the second spay and neuter blitz the city has held. The idea is to help manage the problem of too many pets showing up at city shelters. Generally, it’s illegal to own an un-spayed or un-neutered pet without a permit, the city says.

The city offers free spays and neuters through a lottery system. The program also offers vaccinations and microchips. Low-income and moderate-income residents can qualify. For more information, you can check out this link.