Albuquerque working on what kind of material to use for new plaques

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People who cross the river on foot at Montano might be wondering whatever happened to those informational plaques?

Nearly a year ago, KRQE News 13 told you about the city’s plaque theft problem which included the 15 historical markers over the Montano river crossing.

Those brass plaques cost the city more than $1,000 apiece and since they have recycle value, they are an appealing target for thieves.

On Tuesday, KRQE News 13 checked in on the progress toward replacing those markers. The city says it is still looking into what kind of material would be best to make them out of and right now other projects take priority.