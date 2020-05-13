Albuquerque Women’s Counseling & Therapy on understanding, dealing with the impact of COVID-19 on mental health

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – COVID-19 has taken a toll on people not just physically, but mentally as well. The loss of normalcy and control for some has drastically impacted their lives in a negative way.

Psychotherapist at Albuquerque Women’s Counseling & Therapy, Tamara Auger, MA, LPCC, CMT, NCC, BCPC, discusses what some people are going through and how we can cope during this difficult time. Auger explains that feelings of depression, anxiety, loneliness, and isolation are not uncommon during this time.

Dealing with a pandemic of this nature is a new experience so there isn’t anyone able to provide guidance to help people through the pandemic. “We don’t have anyone around us, people that can sort of mentor us through it and say ‘this has happened before and here’s how I got through it, here’s what you can expect,'” said Auger. “We don’t have any of that kind of guidance which I think is leaving everyone feeling very hopeless and uncertain and the other thing is it is affecting everyone.”

Auger explains that in her experience she has noticed that some people are coping with the pandemic better than others and those that are doing better have created a sense of normalcy. “Despite everything that has changed externally, they are being very intentional about trying to maintain control and normalcy over the things that they have control over,” said Auger.

Having a routine creates a sense of grounding and stability and is crucial during this time of uncertainty. Auger says that staying connected with loved ones and reaching out for help if you are having a hard time is also essential.

In her practice, Auger explains that some individuals are anxious about society reopening and feel that it might be premature. These people may feel pressured by family members and friends to go back out and participate in social gatherings and functions again.

Auger says that this can cause additional stress and conflicts and that is important to pay attention to your own needs and figure out what will work for you in the long run regarding your comfort level. In working through the pandemic Auger says that it is important to be understanding as everyone is in their own stage of grieving during this time.

“The reality is that there’s been a lot of loss so we’re all in somewhat of a grieving process and people are going to be in different stages with that,” said Auger. “So, some people are still going to be in denial and depression and other people are going to be more in acceptance and ready to move on so, I think having compassion for each other, understanding for each other, when we’re talking about controlling what we can in our lives, we’re not talking about controlling other people.”

