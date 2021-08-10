Albuquerque woman who stole a semi truck in Roswell now accused of setting fires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman found inside a stolen semi-truck in Roswell earlier this year is now accused of setting brush fires in Albuquerque. According to a criminal complaint, Francine Douglas was seen starting fires and throwing rocks at passing vehicles near Central and Atrisco Vista Tuesday morning.

She’s then accused of pouring gasoline on two men who tried to stop her and nearly pinning one of the two men between two vehicles. She’s charged with battery, aggravated assault, and criminal damage to property.

Back in January, Roswell police arrested Douglas after someone found her in a semi stolen from Sam’s Club. She was released on her own recognizance.