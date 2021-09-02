Albuquerque woman voices concerns for real estate signs left behind after home sold

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After the election, politicians have ten days to get signs down, but what about home for sale signs after they’ve been sold. “There’s two on one end of the street and there’s another one on the other end of the street,” said Barb Boyle.

Selling your house can be a stressful time for more than just the homeowner. “Then there’s the big sign in front of the yard,” said Boyle.

It also impacts the neighbors you are leaving behind. “I understand that realtors are just trying to make a living but at some point, I think they need to be respectful of the neighborhood,” said Boyle.

For sale signs are still littering the streets where Boyle lives in Northeast Albuquerque, I counted five. Each one pointing strangers into the neighborhood to check out a home, she’s learned sold over a month ago. “The house is no longer for sale and there’s no reason for additional traffic or attention to be brought to the house or the neighborhood,” said Boyle.

Her biggest concern. “The house is very visibly vacant,” said Boyle. Which she believes acts like a welcome mat for squatters. “It just kind of gives the whole neighborhood a less secure feeling.”

So who’s responsible for making sure the signs are removed? The city says there is an ordinance stating they must be gone as soon as the house is sold.

Barb did reach out to the agent listed on the sign-in in her neighborhood. “I am taking her at her word that the house sold in back in July and now here we are it’s September and it’s still being advertised. I imagine that might be good for her,” said Boyle.

She says the agent is promised to take it down soon. “It’s been coming up on a week and the signs are still there,” said Boyle.

The City’s Code Enforcement Division is responsible for enforcing the ordinance. Complaints can be called into 311.