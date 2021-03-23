Albuquerque woman testifies in Senate hearing on gun violence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on gun violence. An Albuquerque woman is sharing her story with lawmakers of how her mother was murdered.

“Last night, my heart ached for those suffering from the heartbreaking shooting in Boulder. As a survivor of gun violence, I know that the grief, shock, and horror of these senseless killings will never go away. The moment you learn of the painful loss is frozen in time,” said Robin Brule.

Robin Brule’s mother, Ruth Schwed, was visiting a friend in 2016 when three individuals broke into the home at a Phoenix-area retirement community and killed the women. All three suspects were later convicted of murder.

Brule told lawmakers nothing can prepare someone for that kind of loss and said Congress needs to expand background checks. Tuesday’s hearing comes after the House passed two bills on the issue but their fate remains uncertain.