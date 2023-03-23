ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is suspected of a string of retail thefts. She has reached a plea deal.
Investigators said Vanessa Monge, 40, also known as Vanessa Medina, committed six shopliftings from November 2021 to February of last year.
In one case, she was reportedly armed with a crossbow.
Under the agreement, Monge received a 5.5 years prison sentence.