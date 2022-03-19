ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is mourning the loss of her two beloved pit bulls after she was told they were poisoned with antifreeze. Brittany Martinez got her two pit bulls, Halo and Bonita, when they were just a few months old.

“They were goofballs,” said Martinez. Earlier this week, she had to say goodbye – just a few months shy of their 10th birthday.

“They started vomiting,” said Martinez. Monday night she noticed her dogs acting strange.

“The dogs couldn’t walk, they couldn’t stand. Every time they tried, they’d just fall over,” said Martinez.

By the next day, things had gotten even worse. “Around 2:30 p.m. one of our dogs ended up seizing out,” said Martinez.

She called her mom and they rushed both dogs to the vet’s office where they started doing tests. “They were testing them for anti-freeze or anything else they could have been exposed to,” said Martinez.

Unfortunately, both dogs came back positive for antifreeze. “We all had to come to the agreement to put them down,” said Martinez. “It wasn’t an easy decision but instead of them suffering, we had to make that choice.”

Martinez has no idea where the dogs could have gotten access to antifreeze. “We don’t have any antifreeze around our house,” said Martinez. Or why someone would have done this.

“They’ve been here for ten years, almost ten years and we never had an issue,” said Martinez.

She thinks someone could have thrown something over her fence and into her backyard. So now, she is warning others to be vigilant because for her, it was too late.

“Always watch your yard. Make sure there’s no suspicious activity around and if there is, notify your neighbors,” said Martinez.

She hopes no one else has to lose a beloved family member or two. “It was just so weird, we just don’t know why it happened,” said Martinez.

Martinez is working with Animal Welfare to do an investigation. They are hoping to pull camera footage from a local business to see if they can see anything from that.