ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Stephanie Trujillo, the woman who used a dating app to lure and rob a man, was sentenced to four years in prison Friday. In 2021, Trujillo used the app “Badoo” to lure a man to the Econo Lodge on Central and rob him.

The state argued the crime was premeditated and while she had a meth addiction, it was not the cause for the robbery. As part of a plea deal, she will serve consecutive sentences for additional charges. In addition, she will have to complete a drug abuse program while in custody. She will serve two years of probation after her release.