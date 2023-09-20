ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman charged in a string of shoplifting thefts in 2021 and 2022 was sentenced to five and a half years Wednesday.

Vanessa Monge, 40, also known as Vanessa Medina took a plea agreement in March, changing her multiple shoplifting charges into a single fourth degree felony shoplifting charge. In one case she was reportedly armed with a crossbow.

A judge sentenced her to 18 months in prison for the shoplifting charge, plus an additional four years for being a habitual offender. In total she is sentenced to five and a half years, followed by one year of parole.