ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cynthia Franco, the Albuquerque woman who caused a police shooting by pointing a gun at officers, received her sentence Thursday.

Daniel Franco is accused of leading police on a chase near Lomas and Washington in 2019. Police say shots were fired after the Cynthia, the passenger in the car, turned towards police with a gun in hand.

Thursday in court, Cynthia pleaded no contest for aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon. As part of the plea deal, she was sentenced for time served for 218 days that she spent in MDC following the incident.