Albuquerque woman searching for the family of Marine in lost photo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The search is on for the family of the Marine in a lost photo. An Albuquerque woman says it was left on her property and has no idea who he is, but she does want to get the picture in the right hands.

Tamie Hakey returned to her northeast Albuquerque home from a trip last month and found this framed photo of a Marine at her front gate. “It wasn’t even left at my mailbox, it was left right here,” Hakey says.

She’s asked family and friends, but “nobody knows who this is,” Hakey says. She’s found a few clues, “On the back, it says December 8, 1986, Nedra Chavez,” Hakey says. And on the front, “There is an angel sticker that this person might be deceased,” Hakey says.

She’s had the photo for more than a month. “I see a lot of personal photos at the thrift stores and it makes me sad that the families no longer have them in their possession,” Hakey says.

Hakey says coming from a military family, she understands the importance of a photo like this one. “My grandfather was in the Marines and my father was in the Navy. I know how much this would mean, as you see we have our family’s military photos up and they are very precious to our family,” Hakey says.

And she plans on hanging on to the photo until she can find its true home. “It’s so beautifully framed and he’s very handsome. I want the family to have the photo back,” Hakey says.

After asking friends and family, Hakey has now posted the photo on Facebook in hopes of finding the owner. They’re asking people to share their story or information about this Marine if they have it.