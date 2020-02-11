Albuquerque woman says thieves targeting her neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman says her neighborhood is on high alert after becoming a target for thieves for one thing.

Cynthia Hussey says the surveillance footage at her home near Tower and 86th shows two men taking the catalytic converter off of her car. Hussey says on Friday a man rang her doorbell to see if they were home, then went around the house to look under the van.

Hussey says the van the catalytic converter was stolen from is a critical need for their family.

“It’s setting us back because my son is in a 400-pound wheelchair and he needs it to go to school and work, and I cannot drive it. I cannot drive him places with his 400-pound wheelchair with the condition it’s in,” said Hussey.

Hussey says there have been similar thefts within her neighborhood.