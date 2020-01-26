Albuquerque woman pleads for return of late son’s stolen truck

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vehicle theft in Albuquerque is common, but one woman is making a desperate plea to get her truck back that had items inside that she said are priceless.

Jennifer Himes said she doesn’t understand why someone would steal her most cherished possessions, her son’s truck, a white 2007 Chevy Silverado and the picture of him inside of it from his memorial after he passed away in 2018 from cancer after serving five years in the Navy.

“My little guardian angel isn’t watching over us anymore, he’s been stolen from us. It’s the only picture that I had of his memorial funeral,” said Himes

She said her service dog Leo was also in the truck, along with her purse among other things. Himes said the crime happened in the back of the Savers off of Carlisle Boulevard on Wednesday as she was picking up furniture in the loading zone.

“A person jumped out of the back driver’s seat of a white small car and jumped straight into my truck and took off,” said Himes.

She said she regrets leaving the truck unattended and unlocked for less than a minute. But said she imagines how her son would react in this devastating situation.

“I lost the last piece of you… but I think my son would say mom, it’s just a possession I will always be in your heart,” said Himes.

Luckily their dog Leo was found at the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department. The family did file a police report. Himes is offering a $2,000 reward to anyone who can help return the truck.

She said it’s a white 2007 Chevy Silverado with a Georgia license plate XKK 459.