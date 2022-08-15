ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is looking for her lost dog, Tommy Pickles. She is currently serving in the Army and was out of town training at Fort Bragg when her parents told her the dog was missing.

Joan Marie Yazze Gallegos says there has been possible sightings of Tommy Pickles, including at a soccer game. “Someone was holding him at Alvarado Park and they were watching a soccer game and there was food trucks everywhere. So a woman was holding him. So it was a relief to know that he’s safe, but he’s chipped and he has a tag,” said Joan. Anyone who has seen Tommy Pickles is asked to call any nearby animal shelter and they will contact Joan.