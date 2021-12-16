Albuquerque woman looking for bicyclist she helped after crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is on a mission to find the bicyclist she helped after he got into a crash. She still has some of his belongings including his boke and would like to get those back to either him or his family.

On the afternoon of September 25, Natalie Smith saw a man who had crashed his electric bike at the intersection of Montano and Tierra Del Rio near Fourth Street. “We went to feel for his pulse and we realized he wasn’t breathing,” Smith said.

Smith and another stranger did CPR on the man while they waited for an ambulance, she said even in the panic, his features stood out. “He had the most beautiful like crystal clear blue eyes. I’ve never seen eyes like that and kind of silvery, longish hair,” Smith said.

She says a responding deputy with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office slipped a piece of paper with her name on it into the man’s front pocket before he was rushed to UNM Hospital. “To be honest, I didn’t think he would make it and I expected that you know around town we see the bike with flowers or a crucifix or something at the site and it never showed up. So, I started to have hope he had survived it,” Smith said.

She still has the man’s black electric bike. She hopes to return everything to the cyclist and find out if he did make it. “I would want to say to him… I am so glad that you get to spend this — I’m so glad you get to spend the rest of this year and this holiday with your family,” Smith said. She’d also want to return his belongings to his family if he did not survive. “He passed with dignity and that there were people there at the last moment who were trying to help him,” Smith said.

If you know who the cyclist is, contact Brittany Bade at brittany.bade@krqe.com.