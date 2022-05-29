ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a man they say attacked a woman with an axe. Estevan Tapia was picked up Saturday night after APD got a call about a woman being hit in the head with an axe near Wilson Park in southeast Albuquerque.

Witnesses at the scene described the attacker, later identified as Estevan Tapia. Officers say he ran away but APD eventually caught him.

He was booked into MDC and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading police.