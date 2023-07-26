ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A community is mourning after a bicyclist was found dead in her home, following a mysterious hit and run.

“I think it’s still just shock.” Rosanna Breuninger a familiar face around the Wells Park area, always seen riding her bike.

“I saw her. It’ll be would have been two weeks ago. This coming Thursday,” said Alex Martinez, a friend of Breuninger.

Police believe she was riding through her North Valley neighborhood Friday night, after hanging out with friends downtown, when she was hit by a car. What happened next, is unclear.

Her body was found the next morning in her home, blocks away from the crash scene. The Albuquerque Police Department is looking into what exactly caused her death and they are investigating it as a homicide.

They along with family and friends are asking the public for help finding answers.

Martinez, who met Breuninger when they both worked at Bow and Arrow Brewing, described her as kind, adventurous, and funny, the life of group chats with her friends. “We exclusively shared Michael Jackson memes on that on that page and it was always so funny like that. That is just like the her that was the Rosanna is just goofy quirky.”

Breuninger was an avid bicycle rider, in fact she didn’t have a car. “She just really enjoyed the bike ride. It was great exercise and she kind of just stuck to her area. So like this small part of town.”

Bikes were such a passion for Breuninger, she was most recently working at the city’s Esperanza bike shop, which promotes bike safety and education through free services throughout Albuquerque. “It just, it makes me very sad that you know people who decide to have an alternate mode of transportation don’t, aren’t ours aren’t seen as you know as it’s unfair.”

Friends searching for answers as they remember their friend who touched so many lives. “I wish that you know I could see her one more time I wish I could give her a hug.”

The crash happened at the intersection of 12th and Los Arboles. Breuninger’s bike was never found, and police believe a white or silver car took her home.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call APD or crime stoppers at 843-STOP.