Albuquerque woman crochets ear protectors for mask wearers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Long days and tight straps around their heads are giving medical professionals headaches. To help an Albuquerque woman is now crocheting ‘ear guards’ so the straps are not putting so much pressure on their ears therefore alleviating some pain.

Many people across the country are making their own versions of ‘ear guards’ like a woman in South Carolina. The women in Albuquerque has made about a dozen so far and plans to give many more to local hospitals. She hopes more people get involved.

