Albuquerque woman creates impressive Halloween village

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tucked away in a quiet northwest Albuquerque neighborhood near Universe and McMahon Boulevard, is a house with a hidden village inside.

Homeowner Kerri Sanchez created the incredible Halloween town in her three-car garage. She says it wasn’t an easy task; she’s been hard at work since July.

“I’ve made the trees, I’ve made the bases. I carved and painted the mountains and roads,” Sanchez said.

The village starts with a whimsical fall carnival, with several spinning and moving rides including the “Tilt-and-Hurl.” There is even a drive-in theater.

“Something as a kid that I loved was going to the drive-in movies and I felt like I had to have that in my village,” Sanchez continued.

But that’s just the beginning. If you turn the corner, you find yourself in Spooky Town filled with ghosts, goblins, and ghouls. And as you’re about to walk out of the dazzling display, you will notice a familiar sight.

“This whole side is the nightmare side, and we fall into the Christmas portion since Jack goes through that tree and he finds Christmas Town,” Sanchez explained.

The display takes you through the story of the “Nightmare Before Christmas.” Each structure, created by hand, pairing both crafting and storytelling.

“If they see the carnival, fall kind-of rides and stuff, they’re not scared right away and they’re really comfortable and intrigued when they start to walk through. It’s incredible to see their faces,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez says they average close to nearly 1,000 visitors around Halloween. Entry is free, and on Halloween, Sanchez says she plans on handing out a long of candy.