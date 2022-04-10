ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman finished her first leg of a triathlon, just over five years after a motorcycle accident left her unable to walk. “It was hard,” said Whitney Bennefield. Back in 2016, now 30-year-old Whitney was involved in a motorcycle accident that left her unable to walk.

Basic things she learned as a child were gone. Forcing her to re-learn everything. “I never gave up and that was the part that I really enjoyed is having the hope to continue working on things,” said Bennefield.

Over the last few years, she’s fought to take back control, after the life-altering accident. “I think I am still working on things today,” said Bennefield.

That work, now proving just how far she’s come.

As of around 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Whitney completed her portion of the Lobo Triathlon. Running a 5k, with her partner completing the biking and swimming portion.

“My friend Kyle, he doesn’t have a running leg yet but he can bike and swim no problem. So I was like ‘I can do the run,'” said Bennefield.

Never doubting she’d reach the finish line. “She never quit, she never stopped, and she gave it all she could give it; every time,” said her father, Scott Bennefield.

It wasn’t a picture-perfect race as Whitney took a tumble about halfway through but she wasn’t going to let that stop her. “I got up and asked ‘am I bleeding?’ and they said ‘no’ and I said ‘alright, let’s keep running,'” said Bennefield.

Showing again what she’s been doing since the day of her accident, being reselient.

What started out as a family working to heal from a near fatality – “Whitney has made tremendous progress,” said Scott Bennefield – is now a story of a woman getting a second chance at life. “I always had family and friends cheering me on and to have other people cheer me on it was like yes I can. I can do it,” said Bennefield.