ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s police chief says this crime is a strange one. A woman is charged with stealing thousands of dollars worth of potted plants from Albuquerque grocery stores.

Police say she even used her boyfriend and daughter to commit the crimes dating back to April 2021. 36-year-old Lovelea Degeer and 41-year-old Jayson Morales were arrested by the Albuquerque Police Department’s (APD) Organized Crime Unit in conjunction with Northwest PRT officers, SWAT, and the New Mexico Attorney’s General Office Wednesday.

Over the span of a year and a half, Degeer targeted about five different Albertson’s stores and managed to make off with more than $8,000 dollars’ worth of plants. The investigation into Lovelea Degeer began in April of 2021 after the thefts began in northeast Albuquerque—usually resulting in the loss of hundreds of dollars worth of plants each time. “I have seen my variety of strange cases over the years, and this one is going to be up there in the top tier of them,” says Chief Harold Medina, police chief of APD.

Surveillance video catches Degeer’s white Nissan Sentra pulling up to the stores—with plates later identified as stolen—and Degeer getting out to steal any potted plants lined up on the sidewalk she could get her hands on.

Degeer hit up five different Albertson’s locations in the area more than 20 times. Ten times she was alone; five times, she was accompanied by her boyfriend later identified as Jayson Morales; and nine times accompanied by her 15-year-old daughter.

“This is a trend we sometimes see is people put their kids in harm’s way as they commit crime,” Chief Medina says, “They’re teaching their kids something that’s going to be detrimental to them for the rest of their life. I mean, a lot of studies out there show that at a very young age you form your personality and it’s disheartening to see that parents would put their children in these types of situations.”

The police report shows these crimes are seasonal—many being committed in April and September, and March and May—as plants were set outside. The report states as Degeer’s criminal escapades continued, she became quicker at it. In one case, the report says she was able to shove plants into her car and speed away in under 20 seconds.

But what were Degeer, her daughter, and Morales doing with all of these plants? Selling them under the fake name ‘Anna Trujillo’ on Facebook Marketplace.

“The disappointing part to remember is, a lot of times people are buying this property, this brand-new property like ‘Oh I’m getting a great deal on this.’ And I think those individuals need to remember that they’re feeding into the problem,” Chief Medina says.

Due to the persistence of the shoplifting incidents, Albertson’s stores were forced to change their displays at the time to try to save some of their potted plants. However, when corporate told them to put them back up in September, the thefts began again.

Upon their arrest, Degeer and Morales had two guns, more than $3,000 dollars in cash, $1,500 worth of stolen property, and drug-related items. Morales was on probation at the time of the arrest. That’s been revoked, and he’s charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Degeer is facing around 43 counts—including shoplifting and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Chief Medina wasn’t able to say at this time what charges Degeer’s 15-year-old daughter might be facing.