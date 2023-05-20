ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is accused of letting her 2-year-old daughter die from an alleged drug overdose. The incident happened at a northeast home.

According to a criminal complaint, 46-year-old Kreshenna Delaney went to go get her daughter ready for school when she was found unconscious, so she took her to the hospital.

The complaint said Delaney told police several people were smoking cocaine and fentanyl at the home.

During an interview, deputies told Delaney they found cocaine in her daughter’s system. In response, she reportedly asked how much was found in her system because almost everyone at the “trap house” does drugs.

Hospital surveillance video showed Delaney parking her vehicle slowly and staying in the car for a few minutes before walking in, holding her unconscious daughter. Her daughter was pronounced dead Friday morning.

Delaney’s two other children are now out of her custody and are with the Children, Youth, and Families Department. She is charged with one count of child abuse resulting in death.