ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly attempting to hit pedestrians with the vehicle she was driving.

It happened Saturday evening just before 6. Albuquerque Police Department received a call about a driver who was circling around the caller and almost hit a bicyclist near the area of Chico and Utah.

When police arrived, they could not find the caller or the vehicle but received more calls about the same vehicle hitting another car and attempting to run over a security guard down the street.

After speaking with witnesses, officers were able to locate the person who was believed to be driving and identified her as Lorencita Lorenzo.

She was placed under arrest and is now facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving with a suspended license.