ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the season of celebrating, and for one Albuquerque family, this December merits an extra special celebration: Edith Elsik’s 100th birthday. Born in Oklahoma in 1923, Edith is one of the last of the generation shaped by the Great Depression and World War II.

“World War II was a big part of my life. I had two brothers and three brother-in-laws that all went to heavy, heavy duty. So, I was really a part of that war because it was such a worry,” she said. “Today, I don’t think people realize how bad it was, what a worry it was, and how scary it was.

During the war, Edith started working in the Air Force. She moved to New Mexico with her late husband, getting a job with the Department of Energy.

“The streets that are all paved now weren’t paved then. It was just a smaller town,” said Elsik. “I really thought we’d be here only for a year or two, but here we are all these years later…I love the weather here, I love the people here, and it’s just a nice place to live.”

At this age, she said there have been lessons from life. “I think that’s true of everybody. We all wish we had done something differently,” said Elsik. “We learn because we do this and hope we do it for the best.”

She attributes her long life to being surrounded by family, a healthy lifestyle, and a night cap. “I still have my cocktail every night,” said Elsik. “I asked my nurse recently ‘is that, okay?’ And she said that’s fine!”

Elsik is also a big fan of the Kansas City Chiefs “Every Sunday, every Sunday I say, ‘when are the chiefs going to be on,'” said Elsik. “I love Patrick Mahomes. I’m sure I’m his oldest fan. We should let him know that.”

The last of seven siblings, Elsik has four kids, five grandkids, and three great-grandkids. She celebrated the centennial milestone with her family on Wednesday night.