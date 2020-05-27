Albuquerque woman celebrates 100th birthday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman and her family celebrated a major milestone Wednesday. Jeanne Leavitt turned 100 years old. To celebrate the big day, the community organized a parade for her outside Las Colinas Village where she lives. She also got a certificate of recognition from the state and family members dropped in to say hello.

“It means a whole lot to us, my whole family because its important to celebrate her birthday and recognize she’s been waiting for this forever,” said Jeanne’s daughter Charlotte Roybal. The Riordan family led the parade debuting their new kindness van, which they hope will encourage others to spread acts of kindness as the late Jennifer Riordan did through community service in Albuquerque.