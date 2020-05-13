Live Now
Albuquerque woman arrested for string of fires in South Valley

Local News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is behind bars, accused of sparking several fires in the South Valley on Tuesday.

The Bernalillo County Fire Department says the fires were within a one-mile radius from Gun Club to Don Felipe Road. BCFD says that no structures were involved in the fires.

Crews were able to put out all five of the fires. Officials are still investigating how they started.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year-old Christina Castorena-Noble and charged her with five counts of improper handling of fire.

