Albuquerque-Metro

Albuquerque woman arrested for DWI following Uber ride

By:

Posted: Feb 03, 2019 10:08 PM MST

Updated: Feb 04, 2019 05:41 AM MST

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - An Albuquerque woman was busted for drunk driving after getting a ride from an Uber driver.

Police say an Uber driver dropped off a passenger near Avenida Cesar Chavez and Yale early Friday morning. He says the woman appeared drunk, got into a car, and started driving the wrong way.

Officers later found 22-year-old Emilee Gerlander in the car at Lobo Village. She refused a breath test and was arrested for aggravated DWI.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Top Stories

Entertainment