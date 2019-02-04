Albuquerque woman arrested for DWI following Uber ride
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - An Albuquerque woman was busted for drunk driving after getting a ride from an Uber driver.
Police say an Uber driver dropped off a passenger near Avenida Cesar Chavez and Yale early Friday morning. He says the woman appeared drunk, got into a car, and started driving the wrong way.
Officers later found 22-year-old Emilee Gerlander in the car at Lobo Village. She refused a breath test and was arrested for aggravated DWI.