ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of plants will stay behind bars until trial. The shoplifting crimes started over a year ago, officials said.

Police alleged Lovelea Degeer stole the potted plants lined up on the sidewalk at Albertson’s stores. Surveillance video shows her driving up, taking them, and then leaving in her white car.

Officials said the same car was spotted time and time again. At times, she was also accompanied by her 15-year-old daughter. Degeer is also accused of reselling the plants online. It is suspected she did this for about a year and a half.

Degeer is facing more than 40 charges. They include shoplifting and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

During a pretrial detention hearing Monday, the state argued Degeer remains a danger. They cite a pending DWI charge and a 2017 charge where she was accused of hitting someone with a vehicle.

Judge Cindy Leos approved her detention.