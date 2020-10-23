Albuquerque will host COVID-safe drive-through Trunk or Treat

Halloween Pumpkin Jack O’ Lantern Candy Bucket is covered with a face mask in this file photo. (Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department will be holding the 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat at Balloon Fiesta Park October 31 – this year as a drive-through event with COVID-safe practices in place. Cars will drive from booth to booth for no-contact treat delivery from booths along the route.

Kids and families are encouraged to wear costumes however, the City is requiring that all participants remain in their vehicles, wear face coverings, and comply with the current Public Health Order requirements.

The Trunk or Treat event this year will be a ticketed event, $2.00 per vehicle, to help control the flow of cars through the park. Cars will follow a route from booth to booth, and participants should plan on approximately 30 minutes to go through the entire area. Candy will be available in a contactless manner.

Trunk or Treat will take place on Saturday, October 31, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Balloon Fiesta Park. Park entry will be off of Alameda at Balloon Museum Drive NE.

This map shows locations of COVID-19 safe Halloween activities around New Mexico

