ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Local Food Campus, developed by Three Sisters Kitchen and the Downtown Growers’ Market, is expected to come to Downtown Albuquerque. The campus will present opportunities for food entrepreneurs, a place for locals to shop, an event space, classrooms, and 45 new jobs – all while supporting food-insecure households with $500,000 in annual food assistance.

The project has been funded with $200,000 from the U.S. Economic Development Administration; that funding will also be matched locally by several Albuquerque and New Mexico groups. The Downtown Local Food Campus is expected to bring in over $2 million annually in sales.

Three Sisters Kitchen (TSK) is an Albuquerque non-profit that has been working toward providing locally produced foods to “nourish our community from the ground up.” The Downtown Grower’s Market has been hosting an average of 200 vendors each year and has only been growing since its start in 1996.

“We are excited to build a Downtown Local Food Campus that celebrates the bounty of New Mexico and brings community together around the table to build a vibrant and accessible local food economy,” Three Sisters Kitchen Executive Director Anzia Bennett

Through the collaboration of these two groups, Albuquerque will be getting its first year-round growers’ market. The site of the planned food campus has not yet been announced, but KRQE News 13 will provide updates as plans are released.